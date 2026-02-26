Lowndes County Sheriff's Office: 2 murder suspects wanted, considered armed and dangerous

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted in connection with a man's death.

According to Facebook, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is looking for Madelyn Norris Rogers and Javante Jamal Hunter. They're wanted in connection with the death of Damarcus Thomas.

LCSO says earlier this month, on the 11th, deputies responded to the 500 block of Myddleton Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive male. The victim, identified as Thomas, was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators are now searching for both suspects pictured below, who authorities say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Madelyn Norris Rogers

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Javante Jamal Hunter.

Anyone with information regarding the two suspects is asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2900 or call 911.

