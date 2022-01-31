Watch
Lowndes County Sheriff offers $500,000 reward for information on Kendrick Johnson case

Letter was released Monday afternoon
MGN Online
Kendrick Johnson
Posted at 2:45 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 14:53:09-05

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk has offered a $500,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person for the alleged murder of Kendrick Johnson.

“After the release of my synopsis of the Federal files on the Kendrick Johnson case, his parents have called me a liar and continue to state that Kendrick was murdered," Paulk said in a letter that was released Monday afternoon. “Because of these statements, I am personally – with my own funds – offering a reward of one-half million dollars ($500,000) to anyone who comes forward with information that results in the arrest and conviction of a person for the alleged murder of Kendrick Johnson at Lowndes High School.

Anyone who provides information will be required to do so in a contact interrogation at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.”

The sheriff also urged the family of Johnson to add to the reward.

Johnson was found dead inside a wrestling mat at the high school on Jan. 11, 2013.

Officials have ruled the death an accident.

