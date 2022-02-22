Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Wes Taylor announces retirement

VALDOSTA, Ga. — An administrator with the Lowndes County Schools District plans to retire.

Wes Taylor announced at the Lowndes County School Board meeting on Monday that he intends to retire as Superintendent of the Lowndes County School System effective July 1, 2022.

Taylor has served as Superintendent for 10 years, and prior to that, served as High School Principal for 21 years, including Lowndes High from 2003-2012.

Prior to his administrative experience, he also served as an assistant principal, teacher, football, baseball, and strength coach.

“It has been my honor and privilege to spend the last 19 years as a part of the Lowndes County School System Leadership Team," Taylor noted in his statement to the board.

"I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with some of the finest educators anywhere. The success we have enjoyed can be attributed to the commitment and dedication of the people who make up the Lowndes County School System. The LCSS is positioned for ongoing success academically and operationally. I will continue to be an active part of our community and an avid supporter of our One Lowndes family.”