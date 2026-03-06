Lowndes County issues a reminder that burn restrictions remain in unincorporated areas due to drought

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Lowndes County reminds all county residents to be cautious about a temporary burn restriction in unincorporated areas until further notice.

The restriction comes after prolonged dry weather and worsening drought conditions. All open burning of yard debris, including leaves, limbs, grass, and other vegetative debris, is prohibited in unincorporated areas of Lowndes County until conditions improve.

County officials say the restriction is intended to reduce wildfire risks and protect public safety, property, and natural resources.

Updates will be shared as soon as the restriction is lifted.

