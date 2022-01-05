Lowndes County I-75 extended lane closures start this week

LAKE PARK, Ga. — A contractor plans to close the Interstate 75 north and south inside (left) lanes for an extended period beginning Thursday, Jan. 6, for new bridge construction at the Exit 2/Lake Park/Bellville Road interchange.

The lanes will close Thursday night for construction of the components that will support the remaining lanes of the new bridge. Guardrail also will be installed to protect overhead signs at their new locations. The lane closures may be in place until mid-February.

Two lanes of the new bridge opened and the old bridge was removed in November 2021. The old bridge was built in 1961. The approximately $28 million Georgia Department of Transportation project to reconstruct and update the interchange is currently scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2022. Construction is expected to improve operation and accommodate future interstate widening.