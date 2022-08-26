Lowndes County hosts monkeypox vaccine event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After 2 confirmed monkeypox cases in South Georgia Lowndes County took initiative to prevent it from spreading any further. Today their health department hosted a Monkeypox Vaccine Event.

The event offered vaccines to those who qualify such as someone who has been exposed to monkeypox or are showing symptoms. Symptoms include a rash, fever, chills, and respiratory symptoms.

Lowndes County currently has enough vaccines to service 700 people for 2 complete rounds. So far, they have vaccinated 28 people.

“We do offer the monkeypox vaccine everyday at the Lowndes County Health Department, but we like to hold these clinics. It’s similar to a back-to-school bash or the flu clinics that we host. It’s just an event to make sure that we’re bringing focus to people that this is something that we offer,” says Kristin Patten.

Lowndes County Health Department will offer another monkeypox vaccine event Friday September 2nd.