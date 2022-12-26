Lowndes County hold 'Bring One for the Chipper' Christmas tree recycling event

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County is holding a "Bring One for the Chipper" Christmas tree recycling event Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 6, for local residents searching for an environmentally friendly route to dispose used Christmas trees.

The recycling event will allow local residents to donate their trees so they can be used to make mulch and potting soils, according to Lowndes County. City residents may drop off their trees at Mathis Auditorium, located at 2300 N Ashley Street, or place their trees by the street on their residential sanitation pickup day.

County residents are advised to drop off their trees at:



Deep South Collection Center, located at 345 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd

Waste Management Lakes Collection Center, located at 4758 Loch Laurel Road

Waste Management Pine Grove Collection Center, located at 4040 Pine Grove Road

Trees dropped off at county sites will reportedly be accepted during center hours.

For more information, contact the City of Valdosta Public Information Office at 229-259-3548 or Lowndes County Public Information Office at 229-671-2491.