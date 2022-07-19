Lowndes County Health Department to host its annual 'Back To School Bash'

VALDOSTA, Ga. — To help parents beat the rush of getting their children's back to school vaccinations, Lowndes County Health Department is set to host its annual "Back to School Bash".

The annual event will take place July 25th through the 29th and August 1st through the 5th at the Lowndes County Health Department, located at 206 S. Patterson St. in Valdosta, Ga.

Immunizations that children may need to attend school will be available such as meningococcal, Tdap and the human papillomavirus (HPV) series.

Catch up immunizations, including chickenpox, hepatitis B and MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) will also be available for children to receive.

Each child that receives their vaccinations will be rewarded a goodie bag along with snacks.

Ear, Eye and Dental screening forms (Form 3300), will also be offered at the bash, which is a form required for all Georgia students that are entering school for the first time.

According to the health department, COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals 6 months and older are available at the department.

For more information on the back-to-school bash or to schedule an appointment, contact the Lowndes County Health Department at (229) 333-5257.