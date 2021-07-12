Lowndes County Health Department holds back to school vaccination appointments

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Lowndes County Health Department is hosting a Back to School Block Party starting this week, hoping to help parents get a jump start on back to school vaccinations.

Each family that sets up an appointment to get their kids vaccinated from the health department will get a bag of goodies to bring home.

Kristen Patten, with the health department says it's all to help parents get ahead before the back to school rush in the fall.

"At the end of the summer every year we always notice a huge rush of parents bringing in their kids to get their immunizations and these forms," said Patten. "They may not realize they need them, or they've been busy during the summer on vacation, and so they haven't had a chance to, so we host this event to try and encourage people to not wait until the last second, that way they can avoid the rush at the end."

The health department will not be giving COVID-19 vaccinations,as they do not carry pfizer, which can be given out to kids ages 12 and up.

For Valdosta City Schools, all learning will be face-to-face for the 2021-2022 school year. Face coverings are optional for students and staff.