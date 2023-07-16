Lowndes County Fire Rescue says fire escape plan should include pets

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Saturday July 15 is National Pet Fire Safety Day.

The Lowndes County Fire Rescue is hoping you'll remember your fur babies in your fire escape plan.

Battalion chief, Nathan Huffmaster, says you should practice escape routes with your pets the same way you would with your children. Also where you leave your pets in your home could mean the difference in them getting out alive if a fire starts when you're not home.

"When you leave your home, we advise to leave your pets near the entrances close to where we would make entry into your house. The faster it is to find them the better chance of survival they have," said Huffmaster.

It's a good idea to leave leashes and carriers nearby just in case. Also you should make sure your smoke detectors are working.