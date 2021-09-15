Lowndes County collecting donations for Afghan refugees

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Raising donations for Afghan refugees, Lowndes County is stepping up to collect items from the community through this Friday. They're asking for the most critical items; jackets, hats, and Pedialyte…which are part of a larger list of items that Moody Air Force Base is trying to gather. Lowndes County PIO, Meghan Barwick, says when Moody Air Force Base put the call out for donations, they knew they had to support them.

Barwick said "our community giving back to those that help and have given so much is a huge win for us all."

Donations can be dropped off at the Lowndes County Administration Building. On Monday, donations will be taken to Moody Air Force Base and they will deliver the supplies to thousands of displaced refugees.