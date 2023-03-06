Lowndes County Animal Shelter to host annual Kitten Shower

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Lowndes County Animal Shelter is set to host its annual Kitten Shower during the month of March, encouraging people to donate supplies or their time.

The shelter is in need of formula, bottles, kitten food and miracle nipples for the kittens. Individuals also have the option to foster kittens that are too young for adoption.

The animal shelter says donations will assist them with their busiest time of the year.

Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter, located at 337 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd in Valdosta, Georgia.

To view the shelter's Amazon wish list of supplies needed, click here. If interested in fostering, call the shelter at 229-671-2760.