Lowndes County Animal Shelter not accepting owner turn ins

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga — The Lowndes County Animal Shelter announced Friday that it would no longer be able to accept owner turn in of pets.

According to Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick, the shelter has been at capacity for months and, as a result, owner turn ins will not be accepted now through Sept. 30.

"The lack of spay/neuter has been a major contribution of the Lowndes County Animal Shelter being full as well as pet owners simply not wanting or taking responsibility for their animals. Over 30 percent of the pets turned in have been by individuals. This has caused a negative impact on the animals as well as caused the animal shelter to be overcrowded and resources stretched thin," according to the county.

The policy will be reviewed again on Oct. 1.