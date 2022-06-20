Lowndes County and Valdosta to host free scrap tire recycling event for their residents

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Lowndes County and the city of Valdosta Public Works Departments partner to host a free scrap tire recycling event for county and city residents.

The tires must be regular truck/car size and no more than 200 tires per household can be donated. Businesses are not allowed to bring tires.

Scrap tires can be dropped off on weekdays, beginning Tuesday, June 21, until Friday, July 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lowndes County Public Works, located at 550 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd.

Implemented back in 2018, the scrap tire recycling event was introduced to address the issue of discarded tires seen all around Lowndes County by both Public Works Departments.

Reportedly, the departments hope to keep Valdosta-Lowndes County clean by offering this program to residents.

For more information, contact the City of Valdosta Public Works at (229)-259-3585 or Lowndes County Public Works, at (229)-671-2700.

