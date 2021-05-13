Lowe's hosts hiring event in Valdosta on May 18

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Lowe’s is hosting a walk-in hiring event at its distribution center in Valdosta to hire more than 120 new operations team members.

Available positions include full-time team members for day, night and weekend shifts.

Apply in-person from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 at Lowe’s distribution center located at 1550 Commerce Drive, Valdosta, Ga.

The event is part of Lowe’s Supply Chain Hiring Day. Lowe’s is hiring more than 1,600 supply chain associates at 17 distribution centers across the U.S.

Applicants 18 and older will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. Lowe's says all offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.

No experience, resume or reservation is needed. Candidates just need to bring a valid photo ID. For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear a mask.