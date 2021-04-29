Watch
Lowe's hosts hiring event in Tallahassee, Thomasville May 4

Lowe's 2021 National Hiring Day is May 4
PC: Lowe's 2021 National Hiring Day
Posted at 4:18 PM, Apr 29, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lowe’s is filling more than 100 positions across its Tallahassee and Thomasville stores during the company’s National Hiring Day on May 4.

In total, Lowe’s will welcome 50,000 new seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates across a variety of positions to help customers tackle their home projects this spring and summer. More details on Lowe’s competitive benefits and career advancement opportunities are below.

No appointments or resumes are required for Lowe’s National Hiring Day, but job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event by visiting lowes.com/national-hiring-day.

