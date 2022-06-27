Longtime Leon County educator Mark Feely passes away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Longtime Leon County educator Mark Feely died Sunday morning. He was 58 years old.

Feely got his start coaching junior varsity football at Godby in 1985. He was the special teams coach on the varsity team that won the 1987 state championship.

Feely was head coach of the Cougars from 1995-1998, and moved to Leon High School in 1999, where he worked under legendary head football coach Jimmy Sauls.

Feely was the head coach of the Lions in 2001 and 2002, becoming athletic director in 2003. He retired this spring.

Feely battled several health issues over the past ten years, including multiple myeloma. Light chain deposition disease caused his kidneys to fail. In May of 2013, he went on dialysis, and finally underwent a kidney transplant in 2019.

