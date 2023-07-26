Lock it, or lose it. That's the message that Gadsden County is spreading to Quincy and beyond. The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is urging people to follow the 9 p.m. routine.

The Sheriff's Office has had calls of Criminal Trespass due to vehicles being left unlocked. This allows suspects the opportunity to pull doors open and steal.

This routine will make sure people remember to lock their cars and homes to prevent valuables from getting stolen. According to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, items that are getting stolen range from guns, Sneakers, money, and your personal information, like credit cards and IDs.

According to Consumer Affairs, Florida ranks 3rd in the country for identity theft. There were 524 reported cases per 100,000 people in 2022.

Although there have not been instances of identity theft or other crimes in the area, the sheriff's office wants the community to follow the routine to prevent that from happening.

A helpful tip to help remember to do the 9 pm routine, set an alarm on your phone as a reminder.

