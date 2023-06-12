Local woman works to unite lost stuffed animal at Tallahassee International Airport with owner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two million people leave items at airports every year and one woman is on a mission to return a special lost item to its rightful owner.

Lyndsey Woods was traveling back to Tallahassee from North Carolina when she found a stuffed animal sitting on a chair at the Tallahassee International Airport.

She found the dog almost a week ago on June 5.

She says she's doing this because she put herself in the shoes of the person who lost the toy.

"It's not always possible to buy a replacement, even if they are replaceable so I just felt he needed to be taken care of until we can find his family," Woods said.

If you know who the stuffed animal belongs to you can contact Lyndsey Woods on Facebook by clicking here.