Local veteran in need gifts vehicle thanks to multiple organizations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Timothy Vasquez is a husband, a father of five and a veteran.

“Anything from securing the post to basic police duties, patrolling buildings as well as emergency manners,” Vasquez says.

He enlisted in the Army in 2000 and later joined the Army National Guard. Timothy served until 2014 and has helped hundreds of Americans fight through hurricanes and other disasters while dealing with a battle of his own.

Tim and his family were once homeless and then his wife Melissa was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years ago. The family also left without a vehicle for some time.

“Using Uber, taxis, and when we could the kindness of neighbors and reimbursing them for gas expenses and whatnot.”

The bills added up as the family has paid for transportation to doctor’s appointments.

“About $500 to $700 in travel expenses.”

Expenses that will soon be a thing of the past. Wednesday, the Vasquez family received a life-changing gift at Capital City Mitsubishi.

US Bank and Operation Homefront worked together to donate a 2018 Honda CR-V to his family. Vasquez said this gift means more than just a trip to the store.

“It’s a new lease on life for us. With the medical appointments, we have here with the VA here in town to Lake City and Jacksonville. It will be so much easier that we will be able to get around now.”

Jaime Fiore, who is also a former veteran who works for US Bank says he is more than happy to help others who served.

“I’m very proud to work for a company who takes care of its veterans and puts their money where their mouth is.”

This is a moment Melissa Johnson said her family will cherish for a lifetime.

“We are so blessed. We don’t even have the words. We have cried so much. We are so happy. We literally do not have any words. We are so blessed and thankful.”