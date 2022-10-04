Local Verizon customers experiencing delays with 911 calls

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Consolidated Dispatch Agency (CDA) has received reports from Verizon customers in Tallahassee and Leon County, claiming to experience significant delays in connecting to 911.

CDA encourages Verizon users to call the CDA's nonemergency number at 850-606-5800 for both emergency and nonemergency services during the 911 Verizon outage. Verizon users may also text 911.

911 Emergency Communication Operators at the CDA can dial back (reverse 911) and connect with those who have called 911 for help.

The CDA is reportedly remaining in contact with emergency officials at the state level to help assess the Verizon outage and will provide updates regarding the situation.

