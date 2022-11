VALDOSTA, Ga. — Local Valdosta residents have the opportunity to receive free rides to the polls for early voting.

Sponsored by the Valdosta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., free rides are offered Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Runoff election day rides will also be available on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

For those interested, contact the Valdosta on Demand via app or call 850-427-1571 and say "ride to the polls" for the free code and assistance.