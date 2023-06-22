Local theater company adds age restriction to pride performance due to new laws

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The LGBTQ theater troupe Mickee Faust Club is making their annual show open only to those 18 and over.

Performers said new laws in Florida are so unclear that they are playing it safe. Some groups are sticking to business as usual.

This all started when co-producers at Mickee Faust Samantha Renee and Matias Diuorno were planning their annual Queer As Faust show during Florida's legislative session.

Renee said she is not letting any worries about new laws get in the way of her love for the theater.

"Even when I was two or three, I was always performing shows for my family. I would get behind the sliding glass door curtins and pop out and just perform for everybody. It was such a hit of happiness for me even in my little child brain."

Samantha Renee has always loved performing. She said getting on stage has always been a brave act, but it is now more courageous than ever.

"If you add on the fact of how everyone is feeling with everything going on with legislation and it's an even braver act to preform here."

She and her co producer Matias Diuorno work with the Mickee Faust Club. They're an LGBTQ theater troupe. This year, they're making their annual Queer as Faust show age restricted.

"It was to protect everyone," Renee said. "It was to protect not only the company, but the individuals that are part of our show."

This due a new law in Florida, the Protection of Children act. The law bans adult live performances including sexual content, nudity, lewd conduct or exposure of imitation genitals or breasts in front of children.

Supporters of that law said they came up with it a pride parade featured inappropriate sexual performances in front of children.

While the show has been kid-friendly in the past, co-producer Matias Diuorno said the troupe is being extra careful due to current political rhetoric.

"As a parent, my child has been a part of our shows before. He is now almost 15 and for the first time, he is not going to be allowed to watch our own shows. He's been on our stages with us and he even helped me write one of the scenes in the show."

Less than one mile from the Capitol, LGBTQ book store Common Ground Books is continuing to hold events geared toward children.

Owner Alex Spencer said they are following the law.

"We consulted with an attorney. We read through the wording of the bill for ourselves. We do not believe any of our events meet the criteria of what would be considered illegal," Spencer said. "We believe our story times are for everybody."

Renee said that all are welcome to come out to Queer as Faust this weekend.

"As one of the co-producers, it was so vitally important to me that the audience feels after our show is yes, all of these things are happening, but we all came together for this moment," Renee said.

"We all have each other."

Queer as Faust opens Thursday at 8 p.m. and will run through the weekend and from June 29 to July 1.