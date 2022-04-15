Local students learn hands are for good with Hands are for Helping initiative

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — National Crime Victims' Rights Week challenges every one to face and to remove their barriers so victims of crime can have justice.

It's all about, rights, access and equity for all victims.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Leon County Schools for an activity to kick off National Crime Victims' Rights Week with a community activity.

Second graders at Sabal Palm Elementary and Partnership School are learning an important lesson.

How to use their hands to do good as part of the Leon County Sheriff's Office's Hand's are for Helping activity.

It is an initiative to prepare for National Crime Victims' Rights Week which starts during the week of April 24th.

Leon County Sheriff's Office and Leon County Schools are partnering to promote peaceful ways of problem-solving.

"They say that's what elementary school is all about. Just building the foundation, starting them young so the younger we can start them and that they can understand and learn things then they can carry that on" said Anicia Robinson.

At Thursday's event students created and painted cutouts and rocks using the theme, "Hands are for Helping."

"The students will know how their hands could possibly hurt others but also know that they even at there young age can be helping others and maybe possible victims that have experienced some maybe violent and non violent crimes" said Robinson.

Marvin Foran works for the Leon County Sheriff's Office at Sabal Palm Elementary school's resource program.

He said its important to be a positive role model for students and remind them that their hands are for helping not violence.

"In an elementary school of course you don't have you know some of the crimes that you have at middle schools and high schools. I've been there before" said Marvin Foran.

The second graders hand cut outs will be displayed at their school and the painted rocks representing positive messages will be placed around their communities for people in the neighborhood to find.

About 70 second grade students at Ruediger and Sabal Palm elementary took part in Thursday's activity.

National Crime Victims' Rights Week starts April 24th.

