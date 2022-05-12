Local schools' food programs suffer due to inflation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Although programs have been put in place to help local students and families inflation has already caused a shortage of supplies.

Thomasville City School's Nutrition Director, Talzonda Randall says,“We have been experiencing supply chain issues such as cups, supplies— supplies has been an issue. Also, we do get several emails a week saying our vendors can’t deliver a particular item, so they are having to sub us or they don’t have the item.”

For years local schools have been providing food programs for their communities throughout the year. Pineview Elementary even offers 3 different food programs. Although one, The Food Shelf, is a community effort.

Pineview Elementary School Counseor Paula Pearcey says, “We have a food shelf that we keep full. People from our community come and fill it up, we fill it up, and it’s open to everyone.”

Like Pineview, Thomasville City School System has also taken the initiative when it comes to providing food programs for their students.

Randall says, “We partner with the YMCA and what we do is, we have our very own nutrition staff prepare the meals and the YMCA will come and pick up the meals and distribute them to various sights.

Despite the setbacks due to inflation, both programs plan to continue with their mission and hope to expand within their communities.

Pearcey says, “We take real good care of our families, and our program has probably grown from 25 families to now probably over 150 families.”

Thomasville hopes to expand their number of sites and hope to not only help students but their families in the future.

