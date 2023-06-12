Local roofing company replaces veteran's roof for free

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The roof of a home in Tallahassee is getting an upgrade. The veteran who lives there did not have to pay a single cent.

Local roofing company Tadlock Roofing is giving this new roof to the Kish family free of charge.

Joshua Kish has been saving up money for a new roof for years. He said it is nice to see support for those who have served.

"It felt kind of hopeless for a while," Kish said. "It seems like veterans don't get signification they should and we really don't ask for it a lot of times either."

Joshua Kish served in the Navy during 9/11 and as a part of operation Iraqi Freedom.

"Every day literally felt like you were doing something for your country, and that was a great way to wake up and a great way to go to sleep," Kish said.

After serving this nation, local company Tadlock Roofing wanted to serve him.

"The community has been a big part of who we are," Tadlock Roofing Manager Thomas Catalano said. "We have been blessed as a company to be successful and we like to return that back to the community in which we can and try to make a difference in lives and communities in which we serve."

This project is a part of a national-initiative called the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, which has given roofs to over 400 veterans since 2016.

Kish said this new roof was needed.

"We saved up for a long time to get this roof," Kish said. "We had leaks going through the kitchen, the outlets, everywhere."

Kish said this is a step toward bettering his family's future.

"It means going forward that I can relax. It means I can go on to other things for my children and the money we put aside we can work on college funds and get them accelerated into the future. That's my biggest thing, just family," Kish said.

