Local restaurants receive more than $1 million in relief funds

(WTXL) — More relief is coming to local restaurants in the area by way of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund created under the American Rescue Plan has provided $1,059,515.82 to six restaurants in the Big Bend.
“Restaurants are essential to the vitality of our communities yet were among the businesses most impacted by the pandemic,” Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05), who voted for the bill, said. “When we passed the American Rescue Plan to help businesses and families through this crisis, we also included billions of dollars in aid specifically for restaurants."
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants businesses funding according to their pandemic-related losses up to $10 million per business.
"This money is keeping workers paid and ensuring more restaurants can weather this crisis and be ready to reopen once it is safe to do so," said Rep. Lawson. "It is especially important now as the Delta variant forces more restaurants to again limit their operations.”
The list of restaurants who received funds in our area is below:
- La Piazza Bella, LLC (Madison County) - $330,953.40
- P & J Projects, LLC (Madison County) - $291,341.76
- Edwin Barcus (Leon County) - $161,580
- El Jalisco Havana, Inc (Gadsden County) - $88,762.16
- Dan’s Deli Florida, LLC (Gadsden County) - $30,514
- 926 Partners, Inc (Leon County) - $156,364.50
Aside from our area alone, Florida's 5th Congressional District as a whole received more than $8 million in funding from the program.
The complete list of restaurants in the 5th District who received funds is below.
- Little Joes Cafe By Akels (Duval County) - $ 93,544
- Phyllis Hall (Duval County) - $48,377
- The Fresh Fruit Bar (Duval County) - $ 18,150
- RGMS Inc. (Baker County) - $82,549
- Crossroads Contract Food Services Inc. (Hamilton County) - $70,484.59
- Wok N Roll Restaurant Inc. (Duval County) - $12,684
- Work & Schell Inc. (Baker County) - $48,748
- Bhalani & Sons - 3 Inc (Duval County) - $ 187,403
- Brown Shuga and Spice Custom Cakes and More (Duval County)- $2,418.13
- Xtreme Subs LLC (Duval County)- $11,021.97
- GreedySpoon Foods (Duval County)- $45,657
- Whispers Oyster Bar & Seafood Lounge (Duval County)-$291,868.2
- Natasha Williams (Duval County)- $2,954
- Chans Chinese 168 Restaurant Inc (Duval County)- $95,262.89
- Alesha LLC (Duval County) - $109,828.7
- Salter Restaurant Group (Duval County)- $386,790
- Vale Food Company Jacksonville LLC (Duval County)- $394,543
- Phyllis Hall (Duval County)- $48,377
- Great Wall Chinese Restaurant (Duval County)- $24,103
- Thai Blossom Bistro Group LLC (Duval County) - $4,471
- King Wok Jax Inc (Duval County)- $45,739
- Kanta INC (Duval County)- $115,171
- China Buffet of Macclenny Inc (Baker County)- $178,196
- Bhalani & Sons- 4 Inc (Duval County)- $77,491.24
- Off the Menu Catering LLC (Duval County)-$94,866.83
- Shiva Vision LLC (Duval County) -$32,4414
- Junkanoo Shack LLC (Duval County) - $40,853.95
- Chaunies Coffee & Such (Duval County) -$49,892.50
- Main & Six Brewing Company (Duval County) -$26,395
- Silver Cow Jax LLC (Duval County) -$8,173.81
- Dan’s Deli Florida LLC (Gadsden County) -$30,514
- Designed Events LLC (Duval County) -$276,124
- Cathy Fender (Hamilton County) -$10,792.5
- Back to the Grind (Duval County) -$44,852.57
- Hyperion Managing, LLC (Duval County) - $28,298.88
- Nightlife Innovations Inc. (Duval County) -$27,5509.1
- Bay Street Bar and Grill LLC (Duval County) -$19,2642.3
- Apollo Hospitality LLC (Duval County) -$31,7315
- DeSanto Capital Group LLC (Duval County) -$159,356