Local restaurants receive more than $1 million in relief funds

(WTXL) — More relief is coming to local restaurants in the area by way of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund created under the American Rescue Plan has provided $1,059,515.82 to six restaurants in the Big Bend.

“Restaurants are essential to the vitality of our communities yet were among the businesses most impacted by the pandemic,” Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05), who voted for the bill, said. “When we passed the American Rescue Plan to help businesses and families through this crisis, we also included billions of dollars in aid specifically for restaurants."

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants businesses funding according to their pandemic-related losses up to $10 million per business.

"This money is keeping workers paid and ensuring more restaurants can weather this crisis and be ready to reopen once it is safe to do so," said Rep. Lawson. "It is especially important now as the Delta variant forces more restaurants to again limit their operations.”

The list of restaurants who received funds in our area is below:

La Piazza Bella, LLC (Madison County) - $330,953.40

P & J Projects, LLC (Madison County) - $291,341.76

Edwin Barcus (Leon County) - $161,580

El Jalisco Havana, Inc (Gadsden County) - $88,762.16

Dan’s Deli Florida, LLC (Gadsden County) - $30,514

926 Partners, Inc (Leon County) - $156,364.50

Aside from our area alone, Florida's 5th Congressional District as a whole received more than $8 million in funding from the program.

The complete list of restaurants in the 5th District who received funds is below.