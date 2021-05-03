Local restaurants now eligible for federal relief funds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Getting through the pandemic was no simple task for G&G Caribbean. The 20 year business went through some of the same difficulties many small businesses have gone through during the pandemic.

Supervisor Vanessa Sutherland says the Restaurant Revitalization Grant would be able to help their business with things like payroll and utilities.

"It would be a great benefit to us," said Sutherland. "We could use it to pick up from where we had lost going forward."

Right now, the grant is giving priority to women, veteran and minority owned businesses for the first 21 days, with grants ranging from $1,000 to $10 million.

Helping businesses understand the process, The Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce.

"We think that this oppurtunity with the restaurant revitilization fund is that our whole community, our whole economic ecosystem here in our region will return to normalcy," said Antonio Jefferson, CEO of the chamber.

Also helping apply for grants, the Office of Economic Vitality.

"With the new bill comes new money and new rules, so OEV wanted to make sure what the playing field looks like so that we can help people apply," said Richard Fetchick.

Businesses that are eligible for the grant that doesn't have to be paid back as long as funds are appropriately used by March 11, 2023 are:

• Restaurants

• Food stands, trucks, or carts

• Caterers

• Bars or lounges

• Saloons, inns, or taverns

• Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms, or other licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products.

• Similar businesses where patrons assemble for the primary purpose of being served food or drink.

The Minority Chamber of Commerce tells ABC 27 there are some stipulations as well, such as if you've applied for a PPP loan, that could effect how much money you get from the grant.

If you're a small business and are interested in applying for the grant, click here. You can also contact the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce or the Office of Economic Development for help applying.