Local pest control companies have increased requests to combat mosquitoes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local pest companies in the area are adding more houses to their mosquito treatments after cases of malaria are popping in south Florida.

The CDC has confirmed four cases of malaria from mosquitoes in Florida so far.

Franchise owner of the pest control company Truly Nolan in Tallahassee.

James Hegler says they've been getting more calls from people worried about mosquitoes in the past few weeks.

He says people are seeing more mosquitoes because of the weather.

"We have been extremely busy this summer. Warmer weather just brings out all the bugs. Everything is out hatching and doing its thing for the summer months," Hegler said.

Hegler says dumping out any standing water in your yard and cleaning out your gutters can help reduce the amount of mosquitoes you're seeing at home.

If they're becoming a nuisance, you can call companies like Hegler's Truly Nolan to come and inspect and spray your home.