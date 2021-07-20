Local partners prepare for conversation on equitable policing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This Thursday, Whole Child Leon and Equity Tallahassee will host a community conversation on equity in law enforcement.

The community conversation will first asses the county's social climate, then work towards the goal of creating shared solutions that move our community forward.

Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox says exercising the courage to have tough conversations now will only help us overcome the effects of recent social unrest in the future.

"We see that across this country policing is changing," said Williams-Cox. "And it's changing in many instances for the better because the good officers are now realizing that if they don't say anything this is the kind of thing that happens. So it takes courage. It's taking officers having the courage to be able to speak up and to help the good cops prevail."

This is a continuation of a series partners began before the pandemic, which you can read about here.

You can also click to join the conversation which will be at the Capital City Country Club between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday.