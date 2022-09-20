Local organizations work to push for higher voter turnout within minorities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In Leon County white voters make up nearly 60% of votes following with black voters at nearly 30%, Hispanic at nearly 4%, and others at nearly 8%.

“In a perfect world I want to see the number of minority voters significantly increase," said Mutaqee Akbar, Tallahassee's NCAACP President.

Akbar is working towards doing just that.

To increase minority voter turnout, the NAACP is partnering with groups such as the League of Women Voters and the Tallahassee Urban League are teaming up to go door to door for a better voter turnout.

The push comes on National Voter Registration day, a non-partisan civic holiday meant to promote the election process.

According to National Voter Registration Day, one in four eligible Americans are not registered to vote.

Here in Leon County, groups are working to make sure everyone exercise their right to vote with an on-the-ground.

“I think we really just need to bring it to people’s front door and let them understand that those day-to-day issues that they’re face whether it’s rent, education are all on the ballot,” said Akbar.

But first…

“Again, the first part of voting is getting registered to vote,” says Mark Earley.

The last day to register to is October 11.

