Local organizations speak out about Roe V. Wade in wake of Vice President Harris' visit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In 1973 the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision gave states the right to grant abortions. This decision was overturned in June of 2022. Since, many people have spoken out in both support and disdain for the decision.

“Florida is sadly, an abortion destination state. It’s the abortion capital in the south now that Roe V. Wade has been overturned,” said Andrew Shirvell, founder of Florida Voice for the Unborn.

Now, 50 years later since the original vote draws near the discussion is back in the forefront.

“I’m hoping that people get the access to the abortion care that they need,” said Delilah Pierre, district organizer for Freedom Road Socialist Organization, a group that fights for justice and rights for people to live more freely and have liberation.

Pierre believes taking away people’s right to choose will result in more deaths in expectant mothers.

Founder of the Florida Voice for the Unborn Andrew Shirvell believes allowing abortions to continue could result in the U. S’s legacy ceasing to exist.

“We’re supposed to be the most powerful country in the history of humankind. If we can’t protect all our unborn children from the moment of conception boy our legacy in history is not going to be a good one,” said Shirvell.

Right now, Florida is one of the few states that will still allow abortion until 15 weeks into a pregnancy. Both organizations can’t help but wonder for how much longer.

“People deserve autonomy over their own bodies, over their own care and control,” said Pierre.

