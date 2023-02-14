Local organizations rallying to "Save our History"

Faith and civic leaders, educators and community activists from around the state will be marching in the Capitol City Wednesday.

The Tallahassee Chapter of the National Action Network is hosting a rally to advocate for equity, diversity & inclusion in Florida schools. This is in response to Governor Ron DeSantis' proposal to eliminate AP African American Studies in high schools.

As education is a key concern, President of the League of Women Voters Tallahassee Trish Neely said they'll be participating in the rally. She believes it's important to raise awareness for students to not be restricted in the classroom.

"Our issue is really just to have equity in our school systems and to make sure the kids are learning properly and they're not learning properly if they're being excluded from certain histories," said Neely.

The rally will take place at the state Capitol Wednesday at noon.

The Tallahassee Chapter of the National Action Network invites anyone who wants to participate to march to the Capitol with them from Bethel Missionary Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m.

ABC27 will have continued coverage of the rally on air and online.