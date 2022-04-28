Local organization, Future Pathways, helping people with disabilities find a job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Helping young adults with a disability find a job.

That's what Future Pathways is doing right now.

They're a local organization that helps disabled people live independently, socialize, and work.

Co-owner, Amanda Lewis, says their clients are perfect for high turnover and service industry jobs.

She says managers are sometimes worried about hiring disabled people due to communication, behavior, and just fitting in.

To meet that need, Future Pathways helps with transportation, paperwork, and job coaching when one of their clients starts a new job.

"When they have a job especially and they have meaning and they know they're contributing to their community...hiring anybody is a risk so people think 'oh gosh are they going to be able to do it,' but it's like you really don't know who you're hiring anyway so why not give somebody else a chance…really when employers do give our clients a chance they're changing someone's life."

To expand their reach in the community, Future Pathways will be giving a presentation on the advantages of hiring people with disabilities to the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce on May 17th.