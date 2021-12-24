Local nonprofit distributes gift bags to homeless around Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A nonprofit that started right before the pandemic is ready to tackle neighborhoods around the Big Bend.

"Humanism is a philosophy that doesn't rely on the supernatural it just dictates that you be the most moral compassionate good person you possibly can be," Humanists of Tallahassee President Devon Graham said.

She said their mission is to serve the community.

"We're just a group of humanists," Graham added.

The nonprofit started its journey right before the start of the pandemic and this week they kicked off their first Community giveaway.

"It feels great to help your fellow man just to see people smile and say thank you, it's just a great feeling," Graham said.

Humanists of Tallahassee gave more than 100 gift bags to the homeless on Thursday.

Inside the bags were snacks, candy, hand warmers, hygiene supplies and other basic essentials.

