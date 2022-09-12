Non profits around the Big Bend step up to spread AIDS/HIV awareness

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — In 2020, more than 30,000 people were diagnosed with HIV in the country.

More than 127,000 people are currently living with HIV in the state of Florida, according to the CDC.

People in Tallahassee are stepping up to make sure aids awareness is on the front line in our community.

Big Bend Cares is a local non profit providing education, guidance, and resources for people living with Aids and HIV across the Big Bend. According to their research, 1 in every 172 adults are living with HIV and Aids in our surrounding counties.

In African American communities that's 1 in every 72 adults.

Chief Development Officer Takila Brooks said its her job to support families and people battling the virus.

"Even if I raise 50 more dollars than I did last week that's 50 more dollars where I can provide some type of resource to someone who can better their life," said Brooks.

Brooks works with community partners to host fundraisers for their annual Aids Walk.

She said proceeds go directly to care services to their clients something that wouldn't be possible without the help of nearby organizations and businesses.

"So fundraising allows us to provide information about the cause, get the community involved and filling the gap where other funding just wont cover," said Brooks.

Brooks said it the communities job to support everyone despite their status.

The Aids Walk in Tallahassee is set to take place on Thursday, September 15 at 6 p.m. at the South Wood Nature Trail.