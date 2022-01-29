Local non-profit helps young girls explore their minds with STEM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local non-profit that started in 2018 continues to help many students through its STEM programs.

STEM4girls is providing new workshops to give kids an opportunity to explore new subjects.

"Being in middle school you're trying to figure out what you like," Jada Carter said.

Carter studies Computer Science at Florida A&M University and volunteers as a tutor for STEM4Girls.

"I think programs like this really help you explore your options and really know what's out there," Carter added.

She works with 10 to 12-year-old students and said she feels so excited when her students want to explore their STEM identity.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"It's so wonderful that they're interested because there are not many women in STEM."

STEM4girls is a nonprofit focused on creating a safe space for girls to build those skills and stimulate their minds.

"After my daughter got into the program and bonded with her tutor we found that she developed an interest in the sciences and math just by the relationship she built with her tutor," Syrheda Lashae said.

Lashae's 14-year-old daughter started going to STEM4girls for math tutoring recently.

She was originally interested in the arts but learning about math from someone who looks like her, helped grow another interest in numbers.

While the program doesn't exclude anyone, their main concern is getting girls involved.

It is a mission Carter said she's passionate about.

"Because I know how important it is to have new opportunities to learn about so many different aspects of STEM when you're trying to figure out your interest so I really appreciate that I'm able to be a part of their journey," Carter said.

It is a journey toward helping the next generation.

STEM4Girls new "Animals Gone Wild" enrichment program begins Feb. 5. Everyone ages seven to 11 is welcome.

For more information, click here.