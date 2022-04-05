Local non profit creates a new initiative to to raise money for at risk youths across the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A non profit is bringing the community together with a new initiative that requires some spring cleaning.

'Clear the Clutter' is a new initiative to collect clothes, house hold items and more to raise money to support the programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend.

"Every item that is donated we receive benefit from that. That helps us to provide services to at risk youth in our community" said Molly Lord.

Molly Lord CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend said they work with different community organizations and the school district helps them identify students that are at risk.

Lord said these students could be struggling in school or dealing with things at home so the money raised from 'Clear the Clutter' will allow them to continue to be a resource for the youth in our community.

"So we're really focusing on those children that are needing that one to one mentor, that strong relationship and a positive role model in their life" said Lord.

According to Lord, Big Brothers Big Sisters services are designed to make a difference for those students that need it.

"But more importantly get our youth on the track of prosperity for their future" said Lord.

Local businesses like VyStar Credit Union are stepping up and partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend.

"We really like to do good in the communities that we serve so it was very important for us to be able to partnership with the youth in the area" said Felicia Hardnett.

Felicia Hardnett, Branch Vice President of Vystar Credit Union, grew up in Tallahassee.

She said she's always had a passion for giving back.

"To know that every day I come to work I'm able to do my part to give back to those in need as well as work for a business that feels the same way" said Hardnett.

And Lord said do not forget the purple bins.

"There out there 365 days a year" said Lord.

A year long initiative to continue supporting students of the big bend.

All week you have a chance to drop your donations in any of the purple bins around town.

All the money raised will help to continue the services provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend.