Local non-profit brings Ukrainian refugees to Tallahassee to seek safety and support

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A clear plan is emerging as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces are pushing ahead in the southeast of Ukraine with a clear goal to take full control of the south and the Donbas region.

This is all happening while civilians continue to take shelter and find refuge in other nations.

Two families from Ukraine will be seeking refugee here in Tallahassee.

A local non profit is asking the community for help, for two families from Ukraine that are heading to Tallahassee seeking refuge and support.

"Once they let their guard down the reality of what they've been through is going to hit them and their going to have to deal with what they've been through" said Teresa Fillmon.

Teresa Fillmon lives in Tallahassee and is the founder of the non-profit His Kids To which arranged for the families to come to Tallahassee.

"And where ever there going to be staying for a I don't want to say long term like you know years but at least if they know their safe and secure for you know six or seven months or something like that" said Fillmon.

Since 1998, His Kids Too has been helping orphans in Ukraine, now they're using those same efforts to help two families of five.

In a few weeks Tallahassee will welcome them into our community but they need our help.

Fillmon is asking the community to step up and share the responsibility.

"What we're offering or hoping people will jump on, and we've already had a couple people willing to do this, is to take different parts of the sponsorship" said Fillmon.

Fillmon said people can contribute to



Food

Transportation

Housing

Clothing

Monetary Donations

So at least for a little while two displaced families from Ukraine will have a safe place to call home.

If you are interested in supporting His Kids Too Non-profit, you can call (850) 524-5437 or email director@hiskidstoo.org.