Local non-profit accepting donations for people on a fixed income

One local non-profit is working to provide those on a fixed income with essential items they need.

Kalivia's Angelic Hands Inc is collecting monetary donations to purchase cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items for seniors and adults with disabilities. Owner Kesi Williams said this is part of their first Care & Companionship Day sponsored by the 26th annual Demp Week.

As a CNA, Williams works with low-income individuals who struggle to pay their bills on a fixed income. She said she's often purchased things like soap and laundry detergent to help offset some of their costs.

Now, she's asking for the communities help to support more people. "People don't want to just pay bills, you know, you want to enjoy as well and so this will provide financial relief so they can use that money for something else," said Williams.

Williams is accepting monetary donations on her website to help purchase items for 120 people who live at Gibb Oak Ridge Village until Saturday. She plans on making this a quarterly event in an effort to help more neighborhoods in the future.