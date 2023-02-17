Local muralist creates 3D art in Railroad Square

In railroad square beauty is in the eyes of the cell phone holder.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for muralist Kenny Maguire multiply that by… 3D!

Since he was 2 years old, art has always been Maguire's passion, but things took a turn during the pandemic causing him to alter his reality.

“When covid 19 hit we were stuck in lockdown, so I learned all about 3d art and 3d modeling how they do in the movies," Maguire explained.

Specifically, he embedded his art into a QR code allowing his work to speak for itself and to be more interactive.

The best part is there’s no app needed. Just point your phone at the QR code and his wall of art comes to life!

Maguire has left his mark throughout the sunshine state but most recently in Railroad Square's art district.

“it’s like an art renaissance in Tallahassee and it’s right here, it’s incredible,” said Maguire.

That mural he’s working on now should be completed by the end of the month.

