Local memory care center hosts Mutt Strut to fundraise for dog rescue

Posted at 10:22 PM, Jul 31, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Azalea Gardens Assisted living and memory care center is raising money all month long for a local dog rescue organization.

The fundraiser for dog rescue Champs Chance kicked off with a Mutt Strut, with about 20 dogs walking through and greeting the center's senior residents.

The pup parade doubled as a way to get dogs adopted and to bring a smile to seniors.

Piper Lee came to the Mutt Strut with her grandpa and dog Buddy to support the cause.

"One day, all of these dogs will be lying on a couch with their mom or their dad," Lee said.

Azalea Gardens will be collecting donations all month long at their location off of Ox Bottom Road.

