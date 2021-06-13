Watch
Local McDonald's to offer free chicken sandwich meals to frontline heroes June 15

Richard Vogel/AP
A McDonald's sign is seen above the fast food restaurant on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
McDonald's
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 17:02:50-04

(WTXL) — McDonald's in South Georgia and North Florida will be offering free chicken sandwich meals on June 15 to frontline heroes.

The move comes in an effort to thank frontline heroes for "their continuous hard work in keeping us safe during the pandemic and beyond."

On Tuesday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. frontline workers are offered a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich Medium Combo Meal.

The offer is available to police, fire, EMTs, hospital workers and first responders in uniform or with valid ID.

This event is offered in McDonald’s locations throughout the following counties/cities in North Florida and South Georgia only:

In Florida:

  • Alachua
  • Baker
  • Bradford
  • Clay
  • Columbia
  • Dixie
  • Duval
  • Gilchrist
  • Levy
  • Nassau
  • Putnam
  • St. Johns
  • Suwannee
  • Union
  • Crawfordville
  • Lake Park
  • Lamont
  • Live Oak
  • Madison
  • Perry
  • Quincy
  • Tallahassee
    • In Georgia:
  • Brantley
  • Camden
  • Charlton
  • Glynn
  • Pierce
  • Ware
  • Lakeland
  • Quitman
  • Valdosta
