Local McDonald's to offer free chicken sandwich meals to frontline heroes June 15

(WTXL) — McDonald's in South Georgia and North Florida will be offering free chicken sandwich meals on June 15 to frontline heroes.

The move comes in an effort to thank frontline heroes for "their continuous hard work in keeping us safe during the pandemic and beyond."

On Tuesday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. frontline workers are offered a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich Medium Combo Meal.

The offer is available to police, fire, EMTs, hospital workers and first responders in uniform or with valid ID.

This event is offered in McDonald’s locations throughout the following counties/cities in North Florida and South Georgia only:

In Florida:

