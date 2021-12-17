Watch
Local man honors WWI veterans with wreaths on graves

Remembering and honoring those who have lost their lives while serving our country--that's the goal of one Tallahassee man.
Posted at 12:44 AM, Dec 17, 2021
David Wilson said 73 graves of servicemen who died in World War I have been found here in Tallahassee.

And between Thursday and Friday, he will hold brief ceremonies at each site, telling the story of each fallen soldier and what his duty was.

Then families will be asked to place the Wreath at the Grave.

If you wish to join please contact 850-510-3536.

