Local man collects, sells cans to buy Christmas gifts for other kids

(WTXL) — A local man is spreading holiday cheer to people in his community.

For the past 17 years, Noah McArthur has collected cans to sell and he realized some kids aren't fortunate enough to receive gifts on Christmas, so he wanted to help.

Noah created a Can-campaign to use the money he received from selling aluminum cans to buy gifts for children in need.

He said he just wants to help others.

"My parents taught me really well to care about other people," McArthur said. "More than that they listened to me when I originally said I liked the idea of helping other people."

"He was really upset that year when he realized when he understood some kids just don't have Christmas, that's when he started to talk to me about what he can do," Noah's mother Jacquelyn McArthur said.

Noah said he plans to keep the tradition going, helping people.

He's already done his can drive but he's still collecting cans and if you would like to donate you can call (850) 557-6130.