Local leaders support city wide prayer following recent shootings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "We believe that because the saints and children of God are coming together to pray, we believe we have blanketed this city," said Judy Mandrell, Co-Pastor of Life Changers Church of God.

For the 4th time in 2023, faith leaders will gather for yet another city-wide prayer.

Since January the City-Wide Prayer group has prayed at multiple churches. This stems from a surge in gun violence and homicides in 2022.

Local faith leaders like Pastor Judy Mandrell decided they would begin praying at the scene of every homicide. So far 2 this year. Within the past three days there has been 3 shootings in Tallahassee.

Two separate shootings just over an hour a part from each other on Saturday.

Then Friday, two people were shot in the parking lot of Envision Credit Union on North Monroe.

Another organization helping to combat gun violence is the Council of Men and Boys. Director Royle King feels situations such as this makes him want to do more.

"Fail to plan, plan to fail. We understand there's an urgency and that's why we've started to do some of the work with the data we have working with youth to intervene," said King.

King feels developing a plan based on recent shootings is the right idea.

"It's a unique opportunity to be able to develop a plan based on the shootings that are currently happening, and all the shootings that happened last year, so that we can attack it," said King.

As for what's next from local faith leaders, they plan to partner with different crime units to unify the community even further.

"Our belief is that if we can pray together, we can eradicate some of the hatred and some of the division and discourse because prayer unites us," said Mandrell.