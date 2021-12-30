Local leaders invited to virtual meeting on COVID-19 surge

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor has invited community and healthcare leaders to attend a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the current convergence of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta and Omicron variants which is leading to new highs in average daily cases nationally and locally.

The county has invited leaders from local governments, law enforcement, health departments, emergency management and academics.

Participants will discuss the long-standing coordination and response operations which continue among all local agencies, community testing deployment and capacity, and all ongoing or additional efforts which may be necessary to support our critical local healthcare infrastructure.

Participants will be invited to share their plans and other opportunities for further collaboration should the current surge disrupt school operations due to rapid transmission, impact employers due to employee illness, and challenge the healthcare system’s capacity to care for patients.