Local leaders encouraged by Florida vaccine expansion, county mask mandate still in place

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As many Floridians look forward to April 5 when people ages 18 and up are eligible for vaccinations, leaders in the Big Bend are hopeful but practicing caution.

"It will help us at least here locally for the time being to hopefully reach that herd immunity they keep talking about," said Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson.

"I certainly don't want them to think just because they have the vaccination they can go out and do whatever kinds of things they used to do," Richardson said.

The county on the same page, saying its mask ordinance will still be in place.

"Florida is still the state with the highest number of COVID-19 Variants," said Leon County Commission Chair Rick Minor.

Minor says precautions in place are working, to lift them too early could mean more infection.

Right now, their goal is to get shots in arms, especially for "young people that have taken this thing for granted or not taken it seriously enough," said Richardson.

Until then they say the CDC knows best and they will follow their guidance.

"Once we can relax those safety precautions per their advice we'll make it happen," said Minor.