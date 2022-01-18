Local law enforcement agencies warn of text message merchandise scam

(WTXL) — In recent days, multiple area law enforcement agencies have sent out warnings on their social media pages to residents about a scam aimed at selling local law enforcement themed merchandise.

Jackson County, Leon County and Madison County Sheriff’s offices are some of the area agencies in Florida that have warned citizens about a scheme, mostly being sent to people via text message, to have individuals click on a link to purchase items.

All the agencies said they are not affiliated with the selling of the police-themed merchandise and stressed citizens not to open the message or click on the link.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday it has been made aware of an internet scam involving the agency and merchandise for sale and it is not a valid solicitation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office added it is actively working to identify the source of the fraudulent activity and Sheriff Edenfield urges citizens not to open the message.

Individuals are able to report fraud, scams, and bad business practices to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/