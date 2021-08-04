Local Law enforcement agencies reinstate COVID protocols

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's office began this week with new COVID closures in place to keep deputies and those they serve safe from the COVID19 delta variant.

The lobby at LCSO headquarters is once again closed to the public in an effort to slow virus spread. This, in addition to an announcement last week that they will begin requiring all employees to either vaccinate by October 1st or face termination.

While the Tallahassee Police Department has yet to reach that extreme, they are stepping back into mid-pandemic mask-wearing protocols.

"We have moved towards a department wide mask mandate whether in the building or out in the community," said Heather Merritt, Tallahassee Police Department's assistant director of communications and marketing. "So when you see officers out on the scene, they will have their mask on and they'll be maintaining six feet social distancing when they can."

TPD is actively encouraging vaccinations throughout their ranks.

They say they'll continue monitoring cases throughout the city and county to determine whether further safety precautions are necessary.